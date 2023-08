My girl she's airy, she's buxom and gay,

Her breath is as sweet as the blossoms in May;

A touch of her lips it ravishes quite.

She's always good natur'd, good humor'd, and free;

She dances, she glances, she smiles with a glee;

Her eyes are the lightenings of joy and delight:

Her slender neck, her handsome waist,

Her hair well buckl'd, her stays well lac'd,

Her taper white leg with an et, and a, c,

For her a, b, e, d, and her c, u, n, t,

And Oh! For the joys of a long winter night!!!

Robert Burns

1784