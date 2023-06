Scary kleurenshit vwb Temperatuur, doen ze hier ook bij Weerplaza.nl en weeronline.nl

"Dr. John Robson comments on key items from the latest Climate Discussion Nexus weekly “Wednesday Wakeup” newsletter (climatediscussionnexus.com/ne…, from news outlets now putting angry scary dark red on weather maps for the very same temperatures they used to show in cool pleasant green to how we know what temperature the oceans used to be to California solar fading with smaller subsidies to climate change being blamed for spring allergies to Trade War III dragging on, plus cutting pollution contributing to global warming and the Netherlands going at twice the global average, more evidence that climate change policies can’t work, drought-ravaged California being ravaged by lack of drought the models also didn’t predict, the Canadian government arbitrarily quintupling the social cost of carbon just as its policies are revealed to be expensive and feeble, the mystery of declining cloud cover, the IPCC inventing both an increase in hurricanes and people being to blame, and a CO2Science.org study of trees in urban areas that show they like heat and mitigate warming."

Onze bovengemiddelde temperatuur stijging komt 1 door schonere lucht. ( bron KNMI) en 2 door gewijzigde ultieme bron van de lucht ( www.ewmagazine.nl/opinie/opinie/2022/...)