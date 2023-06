In Westerse hoofdsteden zakt het vertrouwen in het komende (?) Oekraïnse offensief:

“ Around the world—in European capitals, in Washington DC, and even in Moscow—the outcome of the coming Ukrainian counteroffensive seems to have already been largely determined.

As recently as March, the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, described a “grinding, attritional war in which neither side has a definitive military advantage.” Britain’s defense secretary, Ben Wallace, was recently quoted cautioning realism, saying, “There is not going to be a single magic-wand moment when Russia collapses.”

mwi.usma.edu/catastrophic-success-wha...