Geen idee, even vragen:

"what is good?"

Good" is a subjective term that can have different meanings depending on the context and individual perspective. In general, it refers to something that is desirable, positive, beneficial, or valuable.

For example, a good deed can refer to a helpful or kind act. A good meal can be delicious and nutritious. A good book can be entertaining or informative. A good decision can be wise and well-thought-out.

However, what is considered good can vary based on cultural, personal, and situational factors. Therefore, it is important to evaluate what is good based on the specific circumstances and values involved.

Volgende.

"What is nuanced?"

"Nuanced" refers to something that is complex, subtle, or having many different aspects or layers. It suggests that there is more to the situation or idea than what appears on the surface, and that a deeper understanding is needed to fully comprehend it.

For example, a nuanced argument may take into account multiple perspectives and acknowledge the strengths and weaknesses of each one. A nuanced approach to a problem may involve balancing competing interests and considering various possible solutions. In general, a nuanced understanding of a subject involves a willingness to consider multiple viewpoints and recognize the complexity of the issue at hand.

Zo, nu loop ik weer helemaal vast...