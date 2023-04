In het Politico-item: "A wartime NATO struggles to replace its chief" speelt Rutte duidelijk de hoofdrol, ook al geeft hij aan : "Dutch Prime Minister Rutte has dismissed speculation about a NATO role, telling reporters in January that he wanted to “leave politics altogether and do something completely different.”

Veel concurrentie heeft hij niet: "Others occasionally mentioned as possible candidates are Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and to a lesser extent British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová.

But despite the gossip, officials acknowledge many of these names are not politically feasible at this stage."

Dus in Juli zal Rutte wellicht weg wezen.