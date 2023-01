ik zou al die lui die hier zo nadrukkelijk verkondigen dat het WEF niks is om je zorgen over te maken willen vragen om het gehele onderstaande stuk van Samuel Gregg op The Spectator eens te lezen.

Niets wappie aan dat verhaal.

"Why it isn’t mad to oppose the World Economic Forum

(...) So who are the stakeholders who will collaborate to usher in the four Ps? For Schwab, they are ‘governments,’ ‘companies,’ and ‘civil society’ (NGOs, unions, etc.). At this point we arrive at the essence of Schwab’s grand redesign. For all his invocation of the predictable woke pieties, Schwab’s core commitment is to political and economic arrangements which used to be known as corporatism. (...) What, you might ask, could be wrong with this? The answer is: plenty.

For a start, corporatism – including its Schwabian expression – isn’t big on freedom. It’s all about forming and then maintaining a consensus on economic and social policies. For this reason, corporatism doesn’t cope well with dissent. Indeed, it discourages any questioning of the consensus, whether the issue is tax-rates or climate change. (...) Another problem is the collusion and cronyism fostered by corporatism. Corporatist structures facilitate client-patron relations between businesses and governments. That in turn produces insiders and outsiders.

Insiders are those companies who sign up to the consensus, play the corporatist game, and consequently do very well out of their cosy relationships with governments. Outsiders are those who lack the resources to grease the wheel.(...)

Lastly, corporatist-style stakeholder capitalism is decidedly ambivalent about democracy. The emphasis is upon insiders negotiating with each other, and then presenting the populace with a series of faits accomplis about anything ranging from fossil fuels to ESG.

There’s not much room for contributions from the wider populace to the decision-making process in Schwab’s stakeholder capitalist model, let alone popular assent to decisions taken. Indeed, the model reflects a positive distrust of bottom-up initiatives because these are harder to control and less likely to buy into the established consensus.(...)"

www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-davos...

Met andere woorden: Hun doel is het afschaffen van democratie.

Hoe zat het alweer met partijen die de democratie bedreigen?