Inderdaad. Inkomsten van het verkopen van slaven was hun primaire inkomst. Koning Ghezo zei ooit over slavernij: Martin Meredith quotes Ghezo telling the British, "The slave trade has been the ruling principle of my people. It is the source of their glory and wealth. Their songs celebrate their victories and the mother lulls the child to sleep with notes of triumph over an enemy reduced to slavery.

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghezo