@Kapitein Sjaak Mus | 20-07-22 | 09:49:

"So I'm sitting in my cubicle today and I realized that ever since I

started working, every single day of my life has been worse than the

day before it. So it means that every single day you see me, that's on

the worse day of my life.

DR. SWANSON

What about today? Is today the worse day of your life?

PETER

Yeah.

DR. SWANSON

Oh, that's bad stuff."