@Stijlloze nick | 24-06-22 | 16:47:

Zie : www.plannedparenthood.org/

— What’s going on with abortion laws in the U.S.?

Abortion is legal in the U.S. because of a 1973 Supreme Court decision called Roe v. Wade. This decision meant states couldn’t ban abortion. But since then, states have passed more than 1,300 laws and restrictions that make it harder and more expensive to get an abortion. So, abortion is already out of reach for many people.

This spring/summer, the Supreme Court is deciding a case that could end the constitutional right to abortion. This would potentially allow states to have even harsher laws or make abortion illegal — and, in fact, some states are already severely restricting abortion now. This can make it confusing to figure out if, when, and how you can get an abortion— -