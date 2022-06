Gorefest - Revolt www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpk36Gr62sU

Let's go

The systematic rape of the way that I am living

It makes me mad, it makes me sad, it makes me unforgiving

I'm sick of being silent, I'm tired of being numb

Whatever war they think they're winning, fuck it

We have just begun

Revolt!

Regardless of the outcome

Our future is untold

Revolt!

Revolt!

Kill with rage and die in flames

The future is untold

Twenty million graves are dug by catholic religion

It makes me mad, it makes me sad, it makes me unforgiving

I come to one conclusion

No room for absolution

Someone ought to shoot you in the name of retribution

Revolt!

Regardless of the outcome

Our future is untold

Revolt!

Revolt!

Kill with rage, die in flames

The future is untold

"And yes, I can understand that it was quite disturbing for the majority of the population when the world leaders, both political and religious, were taken out of their offices and shot on the streets. But, looking back at that day, it was by far the best thing the 21st century brought us."

Revolt!

Regardless of the outcome

Our future is untold

Revolt!

Revolt!

Kill with rage, die in flames

The future is untold

Where's the voice of the intellectuals?

Where's the burning barricade?

All I see is conformation to the ongoing rape!

Where's the killing of the tyrants?

The death of the state?

All I see is conformation to the stalemate!

Revolt!

Revolt!

Regardless of the outcome

Our future is untold

Revolt!

Revolt!

Kill with rage, die in flames

The future is untold