Shadow112 | 17-03-22 | 22:24

No. Petroleum oils are mainly alkanes or aromatics which cannot be digested by the human body. Vegetable/animal oils on the other hand are triglycerides which break down into fatty acids. These fatty acids assimilate in the human cells as part of the lipid bilayer. They are also metabolized enzymatically to provide energy.

Another way to understand this is that vegetable/animal oils originate from living tissue and can again be assimilated into living tissue.