Nu even wat echte muziek (vrienden van me uit Seattle) met liedjes over drugs :

ZEKE "chinatown" --> watch?v=M9sAB3sK_XA

"Been down all my life and never seem to win. I need to find some breaks at the needle's end but as the clock strikes 10, everybody's so down and out.

No way to live my life. but I'm goin back, back to the Chinatown."

ZEKE "mystery train" ---> watch?v=UJ_kljimc_s

"We got some heroin, we got some speed. We got every god damn fuckin thing we need. Take another ride on the mystery train if you wanna get high."

ZEKE "mainline" --> watch?v=gMkbLbvtBUc

"Runnin up the mainline, the fuckin mainline. runnin up the mainline alright

. It's so disgusting man, I had a break and sat down it broke so I nodded and sat down."

ZEKE "let's get drugs" ---> watch?v=OD8G70iUI9w

"Let's get Drugs! Let's get Drugs! Let's get Loaded! Power out and go ahead cause

I'll kill you when your dead. So go. In fact I want you to get some Drugs!"

ZEKE