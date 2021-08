Sly & The Family Stone - Family Affair (Official Audio)

One child grows up to be

Somebody that just loves to learn

And another child grows up to be

Somebody you'd just love to burn

Mom loves the both of them

You see, it's in the blood

Both kids are good to mom

Blood's thicker than the mud

Newlywed a year ago

But you're still checking each other out, hey

Nobody wants to blow

Nobody wants to be left out, uh-huh