youtu.be/fUclh2JkMr8

.

Creating concrete visions of a macroscopic prism

With a brilliant optimism and appropriate ambition

To be open from the center, redirected to the moment

This is it love, this is it love, unrestrainable nature

We can change it from the edges, we can challenge all our borders

There is always a new leader, there is always a new order

Our pathway is proceeding and the way is always changing

We are free from what prevents us to realize our destination

Oh...

Free from all old stories I've been told

I walk through the valley of my own shadow

Free from all old stories I've been told

I walk through the valley of my own shadow

Awareness is my virtue, and I'm grateful for the search to

Dive deep within my own mind and to trust the intuition

Of the lives I've lived before this, our essential form of gnosis

It's a simple form of freedom; it's as smooth as inhalation

Oh the exhale is releasing all the tension I've been feeling

On the surface and beneath me, I'm connecting to my spirit

And I'm here now right before you; I am present in this moment

And my life's work is to honor the great beauty all around you

Oh...

Free from all old stories I've been told

I walk through the valley of my own shadow

Free from all old stories I've been told

I walk through the valley of my own shadow

Creating concrete visions of a macrocosmic prism

With a brilliant optimism and appropriate ambition

To be open from the center, redirected to the moment

This is it love, this is it love, unrestrainable nature

This is it love, this is it love, this is it love, this is it love