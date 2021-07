We should be able to say anything, our lungs were meant to shout

Say what we feel, yell out what's real

Even though it may not bring mass appeal

Your opinion is yours, my opinion is mine

If you don't like what I'm sayin'? fine

But don't close it, always keep an open mind

A man who fails to listen is blind

We only got one right left in the world today

Let me have it or throw the constitution away