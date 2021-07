Overigens denk ik dat het terughalen ons door de Amerikanen vriendelijk doch dringend is verzocht. Trump zette deze lijn in en Biden zet hem voort:

"Joe Biden urges western allies to bring back Isis families held in Syria" (31-3-2021)

"The Biden administration has urged America’s western allies to repatriate foreign fighters and their families from Syria, warning that the violent, squalid camps are spawning a new generation of extremists.

John Godfrey, special envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat Isis, said that victory over the jihadists on the battlefield would be squandered if western nations did not take responsibility for repatriating and, if need be, prosecuting, their citizens who remain in the camps. “This is an international problem that requires an international solution,” he said on the eve of talks on Syria hosted by Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state."

