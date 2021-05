Geweldige Amerikaanse muziek uit mijn jeugd door THE SHIRELLES - Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow een fantastische zwarte meiden groep, compositie van Carol King (60's)

www.youtube.com/watch?v=3irmBv8h4Tw

Carole King Klein (born Carol Joan Klein; February 9, 1942) is an American singer-songwriter who has been active since 1958, initially as one of the staff songwriters at the Brill Building and later as a solo artist

She is the most successful female songwriter of the latter half of the 20th century in the US, having written or co-written 118 pop hits on the Billboard Hot 100.[3] King also wrote 61 hits that charted in the UK,[4] making her the most successful female songwriter on the UK singles charts between 1962 and 2005

