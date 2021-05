toepasselijk liedje : "Space Junk" door DEVO

She was walking all alone down the street in the alley

Her name was Sally, I never touched her She never saw it

When she was hit by space junk she was smashed by space junk

She was killed by space junk

--> 4EnNzbefNOY

In New York, Miami Beach - heavy metal fell in Cuba

Angola, Saudi Arabia on Christmas Eve, said NORAD

A Soviet sputnik hit Africa India, in Venezuela In Texas, Kansas

It's falling fast, Peru too

It keeps coming, it keeps coming, it keeps coming

And now I'm mad about, space junk I'm all burned out about, space junk

Oooh walk and talk about, space junk smashed my baby's head

space junk - And now my Sally's dead, space junk