: In Israel zijn de IC's niet leeg, maar er liggen minder mensen in dan tijdens het hoogtepunt. Wel reëel blijven en geen dingen gaan roepen die makkelijk te controleren zijn.



Drie dagen geleden, Jerusalem Post:

"The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition has dropped to 193, the lowest figure since last July, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.



The number of new daily cases has been steadily declining, and at last count 2,270 people were infected with the virus. At the peak of the pandemic, in the second half of January, there were more than 70,000 active cases, 1,200 of whom were in serious condition. Of those currently in serious condition, 77.6% have not been vaccinated, three are children.



Some 141 new cases were identified on Monday, with 0.4% of about 37,000 tests returning a positive result, the Health Ministry reported. The numbers are in line with those from previous days."