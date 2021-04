:

Key Objectives

• Prove powered flight in the thin atmosphere of

Mars. The Red Planet has lower gravity (about onethird that of Earth) but its atmosphere is just 1% as

thick, making it much harder to generate lift.

• Demonstrate miniaturized flying technology. That

requires shrinking down onboard computers, electronics and other parts so that the helicopter is light

enough to take off.

• Operate autonomously. Ingenuity will use solar

power to charge its batteries and rely on internal

heaters to maintain operational temperatures during

the cold Martian nights. After receiving commands

from Earth relayed through the rover, each test flight

is performed without real-time input from Mars

Helicopter mission controllers