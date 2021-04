Thomas Dolby - The Key To Her Ferrari

www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBBSczeep0k

I don't want your love

Don't want your money

I just want the key to your Ferrari

Don't want your bed

I don't want your body

I just want the key to your Ferrari

And then

And then I saw her

She was a bright red '64 gto

With fins and gills like some giant piranha fish

Some obscene phallic symbol on wheels

Little rivers of anticipation ran down my inseam

As I kicked those five hundred italian horses into life

And left reality behind me

Fifty, sixty, seventy miles an hour, oh

My hand slipped inside the belt of my trousers

As we passed eighty, ninety miles an hour

And as we hit the magic hundred, I

Yes, my love exploded all over her bright pink leather interior