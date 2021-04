Jo Dee Messina - My Give A Damn's Busted (Official Music Video)

Well you filled up my head

With so many lies.

You twisted my heart

'til something snapped inside.

I'd like to give it one more try

But my give a damn's busted.

You can crawl back home

Say you were wrong,

Stand out in the yard

And cry all night long.

Go ahead and water the lawn.

My give a damn's busted.

I really want to care,

I want to feel somethin'

Let me dig a little deeper...

Naw...

Sorry...

Nothin'

You can say you've got issues.

You can say you're a victim.

It's all your parents fault,

I mean, after all you didn't pick 'em

Maybe somebody else's got time to listen.

My give a damn's busted.

Well your therapist says

It was all a mistake

A product of the prozac (chemische glimlach)

And your co-dependent ways

So ... who's your enabler these days?

My give a damn's busted.