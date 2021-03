: verderop ook geplempt:

Candlemass- Darkness in Paradise

I'm standing here in silence

This graceful place of peace

Watching the shadows come closer

The birds they sing no longer

The winds they blow no more

With fear of death

I'm waiting for the night to fall

The sun will set forever

One after one the stars they die

The rainbow has turned to black

Darkness has fallen in paradise

Love is lost in memories

All beauty and all light

Have vanished from the

Garden of delight

The Devil and his gift

The heart he stole away

But innocence was lost long ago

The morning will come no more

Our dreams are all gone

Midnight has come to stay

Darkness has fallen in paradise

Oh father please forgive us

Forgive us all our sins

Please bring your light

Again to lead our way

But my prayers are not answered

They fade out to die

And so does the last gleam of hope

The morning will come no more

Our dreams are all gone

Midnight has come to stay

Darkness has fallen in paradise

I know my death is near

Far beyond my dreams

My fate is waiting

To show me the light... I believe