"I be what is known as a bandit

You gotta hand it to me when you truly understand it

Cause if you fail to see, read it in brail

Would it still be funky, so what's next is the flex

Of a genius, meander stutter stepping, if you seen this

Dope, you hope that I don't really mean this

But it play, making greater high top fade

It's not my trademark when I get loose in the dark

You guess it was a test of a different style

It's just another muthafuker on the pile

Driving your ass with the floor of your tongue

You hung yourself short, be after knowledge was brung

To your attention by the hardest muthafuking artist

That is know for lenching any sucker in a minute

Stagger 'em all

When I start flowing like Niagra Falls

Ice Cube is a quick to rip shit in a battle

Move like a snake when I'm mad and then my tail rattle

I get low on a flow so let your kids know

When I bust, parental discretion is a must"

