De architect van The Great Reset, Klaus Schwab - directeur van het World Economic Forum, schreef eerder dit jaar in een boekje (met Thierry Malleret):

“... one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experienced over the last 2000 years (...) the consequences of COVID-19 in terms of health and mortality will be mild compared to previous pandemics”.

“It does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on the world’s population for decades”.

“Some leaders and decision-makers who were already at the forefront of the fight against climate change may want to take advantage of the shock inflicted by the pandemic to implement long-lasting and wider environmental changes. They will, in effect, make ‘good use’ of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to waste”.

“The societal upheaval unleashed by COVID-19 will last for years, and possibly generations. (...) Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never”.

Bron: Schwab, Malleret- Covid-19: The Great Reset.