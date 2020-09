Citaat: “POLICE are understood to have confiscated a collection of porcelain pigs from the front window of a woman's house in the same road as Leicester's main mosque following a complaint from local Muslims that the display was offensive.

Nancy Bennett, a 49-year-old foster mother from the Highfields area of Leicester, said the complaint about the pigs was made after she went to the police to report harassment. ”

The Independent 26 mei 1998