@Watching the Wheels | 18-06-20 | 17:53:

Well....



www.loc.gov/exhibits/african-american...



"A very small number of free blacks owned slaves. The slaves that most free blacks purchased were relatives whom they later manumitted. A few free blacks also owned slave holding plantations in Louisiana, Virginia, and South Carolina."



Kleine kans wellicht maar wie weet wat de toekomst brengt.