Lou Reed - I wanne be black

I wanna be black, have natural rhythm

Shoot twenty foot of jism too

And fuck up the jews

I wanna be black, I wanna be a Panther

Have a girlfriend named Samantha

And have a stable of foxy whores

Oh oh, I wanna be black

I don't wanna be a fucked up

Middle class college student anymore

I just wanna have a stable of

Foxy little whores

Yeah yeah, I wanna be black

Oh, I wanna be black

Yeah yeah, I wanna be black

I wanna be black, wanna be like Martin Luther King

And get myself shot in the spring

And lead a whole generation, too

And fuck up the jews (fuck up the jews)

I wanna be black, I wanna be like Malcolm X

And cast a hex

Over President Kennedy's tomb

And have a big prick too (have a big prick too)

Oh, I don't wanna be a fucked up

Middle class college student no more

Yeah, I just wanna have a

Stable of foxy little whores

Yeah yeah, I wanna be black (yeah yeah, I wanna be black)