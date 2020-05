:

Measures to limit collision victims amongst birds at rotor height during mass bird migration:

a) at night (between sunset and sunrise), during the period in which mass bird migration effectively takes place, the number of rotations per minute per wind turbine will be reduced to less than 1;

b) for the purpose of implementing this regulation, referred to in subparagraph a, the control system of the wind turbines will be linked to a system that effectively observes bird migration;

c) in a plan, the permit holder describes the system to which the wind turbines will be linked and the transect line based on which bird density will be determined. The permit holder must submit this plan to the Minister of Economic Affairs at least eight weeks before the commencement of the construction

