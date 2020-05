New research model predicts second COVID-19 wave in Georgia

www.wsbtv.com/news/local/new-research...

www.axios.com/coronavirus-cases-map-h...

Some of the states that skeptics were most worried about, including Florida and Georgia, haven’t seen the rise in total cases that some experts feared.

Florida’s new cases have actually declined by 14% compared to the previous week, and Georgia’s fell by 12%.