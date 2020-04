Your attention, please

Now turn off the light

Your infection, please

I haven't got all night

Understand, do you understand?

Understand, I'm a gentleman

I'm a gentleman

I stayed in too long

But she was the perfect fit

And we dragged it out so long this time

Started to make each other sick

But now I've got time for you

For you, you, you and me to

Well, come and get it, come and get it

Cause I'm done

Understand, do you understand?

Understand, I'm a gentleman

I waited for the joke, it never did arrive

And words I thought I'd smoke

Let me in I'm cold

All messed up but nowhere to go

You got indecision, and indecision is my enemy

Unlock the cabinet, hey hey hey

I'll take whatever you got, got, got

Now I'm on it, now I'm on it

And you're done