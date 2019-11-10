Dit wil je ook lezen
Gregorius Nekschot herdenkt Geert Mak
@Gregorius Nekschot | 03-11-19 | 19:00 | 117 reacties
Gregorius Nekschot ligt onderuit op z'n Ottomaan
@Gregorius Nekschot | 27-10-19 | 21:25 | 94 reacties
Gregorius Nekschot klust bij als natuurgids
@Gregorius Nekschot | 20-10-19 | 19:33 | 119 reacties
Gregorius Nekschot vraagt altijd sambal bij
@Gregorius Nekschot | 13-10-19 | 19:09 | 56 reacties
Gregorius Nekschot was nog in Parijs
@Gregorius Nekschot | 06-10-19 | 19:30 | 132 reacties
Gregorius Nekschot heeft het NRC opgezegd
@Gregorius Nekschot | 29-09-19 | 20:02 | 66 reacties
Gregorius Nekschot is tegen vrouwendiscriminatie
@Gregorius Nekschot | 22-09-19 | 19:09 | 106 reacties
Gregorius Nekschot cureert de Gouden Eeuw
@Gregorius Nekschot | 15-09-19 | 21:00 | 182 reacties
Gregorius Nekschot maakt ook puntenwolken
@Gregorius Nekschot | 01-09-19 | 19:33 | 330 reacties
ReaguurselsInloggen
En dan later verontwaardigd zijn omdat er tegen ghettovorming hard opgetreden werd.
Ja dag, ik heb net mn nick weer terug!
Pastelkleuren. Zeau zeau doe maar chique!
Binnen de lijntjes aub en kleur de plaatjes in.
Wat een haat.
Jihaat om preciezer te zijn.
Doekoe doekoe!
Mitroglou?
Ruud Gullit?
REAGEER OOK