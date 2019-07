FOTO'S: Jerry Foxhoven (rechts) en Tupac

Hallo prettige woensdag allemaal en waarom bent u nog nooit op zo'n fantastische manier ontslagen als Jerry Foxhoven de ambtenaar uit Iowa. "Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven routinely sent messages to employees lauding Shakur's music and lyrics even after at least one complained to lawmakers. Then last month, he sent another such email to all 4,300 agency employees. He was abruptly ousted from his job the next work day." Toewijding en doorzettingsvermogen, daar draaide het allemaal om bij Foxhoven: "The agency released 350 pages of emails with the words "Tupac" or "2Pac" sent to and from Foxhoven during his two-year tenure in response to an AP request." 350 pagina's aan Tupac-mails in twee jaar lui. This fast life soon shatters. Cause after all the lights and screams. Nothing but my dreams matter. Hoping for better days. Maybe a peaceful night, baby don't cry. Cause everything gonna be alright.