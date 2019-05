Nou, dan is Essent ook in die koeienvla getrapt:

www.essent.nl/content/particulier/ess...

En de University of Pittsburg eveneens:

www.pitt.edu/~cme41/conferencepaper.pd...

"Argentina’s National Institution of Agricultural Technology (INTA) created a methane collection backpack, they call the “the cow fart backpack”, that takes advantage of the natural process of bovine enteric fermentation. The technology connects a cow’s bowels to a light, air-tight bag that rests on the cow’s back. To carefully isolate all the methane, INTA technicians use a thin tube that connects directly into the side of the bovine’s main stomach to fill the plastic pack. The prototype can collect up to 300 liters of the cow’s gas emissions per day to be converted into biofuel."