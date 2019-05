Carlin:

"There are 200 countries in the world now. Do these people honestly think that God is sitting around picking out his favorites?

Why would he do that?

Why would God have a favorite country?

Military cemeteries around the world are packed with brainwashed dead soldiers who were convinced God was on their side.

America prays for God to destroy our enemies.

Our enemies pray for God to destroy us. Somebody’s gonna be disappointed.

Somebody’s wasting their fucking time.

Could it be .... everyone?"

