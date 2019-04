Let me take y'all back man

As I do so well

Wasn't nothin' like that

Man, it wasn't nothin' like that first time

She was in my math class

Long hair, brown skin with the fat ass

Sat beside me, used to laugh at mad jokes

The teacher always got mad so we passed notes

It started off so innocent

She had a vibe and a nigga started diggin' it

I was a youngin' straight crushin' tryna play this shit cool

But a nigga couldn't wait to get to school

'Cause when I seen 'em thighs on her and them hips on her and them lips on her

Got me daydreaming, man what

I'm thinkin' how she ride on it, if she sits on it, if she licks on it

It make it hard for me to stand up

As time goes by, attractions getting deeper

Wet dreaming thinkin' that I'm smashin' but I'm sleepin'

I want it bad, and I ain't never been obsessed before

She wrote a note that said "Have you ever had sex before"

Damn

And I ain't never did this before no

And I ain't never did this before no

Prettig weekend. En be nice.