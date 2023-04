Geen idee of het compleet is, maar op GeenStijl.tv schreef iemand al onder deel2 Brussel de Engelse vertaling met tijdcodes vd subs.

0:00 Last week you saw how good the life of an average MEP in Strasbourg can be.

0:04 This time we'll visit Brussels where on monday everyone trickels in to calmly start the working week

0:18 Well Daniel here we are. - Finally.

0:21 In Brussels. - Indeed.

0:23 Is it exciting? - No.

0:32 Where shall we go first Daniel? - Maybe we can take a look in the conference room.

0:38 As you see there's almost noone here.

0:46 There are maybe six or seven members. This room can hold fourty members.

0:51 I see more people? - Yes, but those are civil servants and staff members.

0:55 So you saw seven MEP's? - Yes. From a group of possibly fourty.

0:59 And that is the reason they don't really like you filming them.

1:04 So we're not allowed to film here, but they're just having a meeting.

1:08 We're not bothering anyone, but it seems that is really scary.

1:27 What you see here is a meeting between the ACP-countries, among others the African countries.

1:32 And what they're actually talking about is how much money we as the EP are prepared to send to very misfortunate and poor countries.

1:43 So they think their own work is so negative they really should shouldn't let anyone see.

1:52 Another good example of the fact that as an MEP you have an almost mythical status is that we have a coffeebar here and from both sides you can slide in and get served.

2:03 Of course MEP's can't be expected to queue so what did they do?

2:13 This is another example of something they think is embarassing so they don't want you to see it.

2:24 What we're going to walk on now is the blue carpet.

2:28 Only MEP's can walk on this and that is because we as MEP's are of course too lazy to open the doors.

2:42 MEP's are allowed to hold an exhibit like this twice a year and they cost on average 20000 euros each.

2:48 And then everything is already prepared for the next day, because I think the opening will be tomorrow.

2:56 This is part of it. - So any MEP worth his salt can basically get wasted for free every day?

3:03 Everyone has a right to a drink and food because noone would show up otherwise.

3:07 There's another exhibit and over there is another one.

3:11 It's almost embarassing. You can drink and eat here for free all week.

3:15 And the main question is what it is about exactly.

3:25 Well we found a drinking gathering.

3:53 yeah yeah.. just run away.

4:00 So the signing in. Some people sign in, collect their 300 euros and then leave.

4:04 That has already been demonstrated few times. Is it still an issue?

4:07 It's still an issue and there are stories about people who quickly enter the building and then leave again.

4:14 And it's a big problem that people arrive late in the evening, quickly sign in -which can be done until 10 PM- and then direclty go home.

4:29 You can see me siging in here. I write down my name and that means I'll get 300 euros at the end of the week.

4:37 You can sign in five times per week.

4:42 It isn't dealt with because MEP's don't consider it a problem.

4:46 It's an almost daily state of affairs that you see people walk in with their suitcases, that they sign in and directly leave the building.

4:54 So if we wait a bit we are likely to catch one or two?

4:58 Oh yeah. I'm one hundred percent sure you'll catch someone in the -actually quite alarming- act.

5:06 The person we see walking here is Miroslav Ransdorf. He's an MEP from GUE.

5:13 He just entered through the parking garage and then signed in.

5:20 And as you can see he then walks out after a minute.

5:24 So Miroslav just arrived from the Czech Republic, signed in and then leaves for his appartment which is located about a 100 meters away.

6:12 Coincidentally when you were following our big friend Miroslav I met another MEP. Raffaele Baldassarre.

6:20 I saw him enter with his suitcase, sign in and then leave again. Maybe you should also ask him why he signs in at 6:30PM.

7:53 As you can see he enters the elevator and then presses the button to go down.

7:57 So he's on his way to the drivers in order to go home.

8:01 Well Daniel it was a rough day. - It was a long day and I hope you've learned a lot about what happens here in the EP.

8:08 Let's have some beer. Well you have some and I'll have a lot, but that's because I'm German.

8:15 And I assume Europe will pay for this right?

8:19 Sure. I'll send the bill to Martin Schulz.

